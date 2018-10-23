SOCIAL PUSH: Condé Nast has launched the Social Talent Agency, the company’s first agency focused on promoting influencers.

For the kick-off, the agency enrolled 27 Italian and international talents, some of them graduates of the Condé Nast Social Academy, which the publishing company developed in partnership with L’Oréal Italia’s luxury division and with the scientific and educational support of Milan’s SDA Bocconi School of Management. The selected influencers come from sectors including fashion, modeling, beauty, sport, travel and automotive.

“The launch of the Social Talent Agency reflects our company’s attitude, aimed at innovating and remaining contemporary in a fast changing world,” Condé Nast sales & marketing general manager Francesca Airoldi said at a press conference on Tuesday. “This is a further step highlighting the company’s ability to continue influencing communities through its brands, which will collaborate with the agency’s different influencers.”

Riccardo Pozzoli, who is among the coaches at the Condé Nast Social Academy, is the creative director of the newly established agency.

“We selected the influencers according to their proximity with Condé Nast values,” said Pozzoli, who was instrumental in helping to build and develop Chiara Ferragni‘s The Blonde Salad blog and resigned from the role of chief executive officer of TBS Crew, which manages the site, last fall. “We looked at the quality of their contents and at the digital reputation. I’ll be a coach for these talents and I’ll support the agency in the definition of the formats for the different projects.”