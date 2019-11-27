GLAMOUR NO MORE: The world of Italian glossy publishing is saying goodbye to another fashion magazine.

Condé Nast Italy has decided to discontinue the publication of monthly title Glamour and the magazine’s digital activities. The December/January issue, out on Dec. 3, will be the last to hit newsstands.

“Condé Nast’s main goal is to innovate and think ahead. My main concern now is to create products able to accompany our public in the future,” Condé Nast Italy chief executive officer Fedele Usai said in a statement, adding that the company’s investments are currently focused on technology innovation and the development of efficient digital platforms. “In this scenario, we have to take hard decisions, including closing a storied title like Glamour, which has always talked to an audience that, now and even more in the future, accesses contents in very different ways than in the past.”

Glamour was launched in Italy 27 years ago. The magazine is currently led by deputy editor-in-chief Alessandra Pellegrino and employs 10 journalists. While in its statement the company didn’t specify what’s going to happen to the title’s employees, market sources say that nine out of the 10 editors currently working at Glamour won’t be hired by other Condé Nast publications.

According to Usai, in 2020, Condé Nast will focus on the development of the Italian monthly Vogue and weekly Vanity Fair and gastronomic magazine La Cucina Italiana, a title the publishing company recently launched in the U.S.

Condé Nast Italy also operates men’s titles L’Uomo Vogue and GQ, as well as AD.Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveller and Wired.

In 2017, the company closed Vogue Bambini, Vogue Sposa and Vogue Gioiello, as well as L’Uomo Vogue, which was re-launched in 2018 under the leadership of Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti.