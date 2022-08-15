×
Connie Britton Shines in Crystal-Embellished Reem Acra Gown for HCA TV Awards 2022

The "White Lotus" star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, joined her costar Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13:
Connie Britton at the HCA TV Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2022. Getty Images

Connie Britton attended the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles and had a shining style moment in Reem Acra.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder navy column gown with crystal embellishments that formed a leaf shape around a nude-tone bodice. The dress is from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, which is themed after a midnight party in a forest.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Connie Britton attends The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Connie Britton at the HCA TV Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13. Getty Images

Britton accessorized with two statement rings from Beladora Jewelry and styled her hair with a part down the center with waves framing her face.

She was styled by Katie Bofshever, who has also worked with Arden Cho, Jordan Brewster and Michaela Jae “MJ” Rodriguez.

Britton was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie for her role as Nicole Mossbacher in the HBO show “The White Lotus.”

Connie Britton in reem acra dress, and Sydney Sweeney at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable held at the Beverly Hilton International Terrace on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Connie Britton, left, and Sydney Sweeney at the HCA TV Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Joining her that evening on the red carpet was costar Sydney Sweeney, who wore a vintage Mugler dress and was nominated for her role playing her daughter Olivia Mossbacher. Jennifer Coolidge, who is also in the comedy-drama, won an award for her role as Tanya McQuoid. “The White Lotus” also took home the award for Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series.

Britton, Coolidge and Sweeney are nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on Sept. 12. “The White Lotus” is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

