MAN WITH A BRAND: On the field Sunday pre-Super Bowl LIII, Conor McGregor was tough to miss wearing a custom David August lavender jacket and tie with black pants.

The UFC featherweight and lightweight champion’s 18-month-old son was dressed identically in custom suits, thanks to the designer David August Heil. As is pretty much always the case with any celebrity making such a mega-appearance — and Sunday’s game would qualify — the wardrobe choice was no coincidence. The fiery Irish MMA fighter launched a cobranded collection with August at the end of last year in time for his showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The collection included a $39 “Eff You” T-shirt, an $87 “Whoop Ass” embroidered hooded sweatshirt and a $39 newspaper-inspired “August McGregor Post” T-shirt imprinted with a McGregor quote, “When I say something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.”

But back to the Super Bowl: McGregor decided to wear purple “to remain neutral, as he is a fan of both teams but wanted to wear something to celebrate the occasion,” according to a David August spokesman. To take that neutrality literally, McGregor might be a little color blind since red and blue make purple and red is minimal in the New England Patriots’ uniform. But August advised him “to stick with something true to form — bold, spirited and modern,” the spokesman said.

McGregor’s purple jacket will be part of August’s McGregor collection that will drop this spring. In the meantime, the fighter’s second collection rolls out this week with more buttoned-up looks, like suits and separates.