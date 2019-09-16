Tyler, the Creator is celebrating a banner year with the launch of a new sneaker with Converse.

Tyler and the Boston-based footwear company reworked the Chuck 70 silhouette with motifs from the artist’s Golf Wang line and his third album, “Cherry Bomb.” The Converse x Golf Le Fleur Flames high-top sneaker, which will launch exclusively on the Converse and Golf Wang web sites on Oct. 12, features a sky blue color palette and flame pattern, as well as a white floral pattern on a red sole hearkening to Tyler’s 2017 album, “Flower Boy.”

The new style is a continuation of Tyler and Converse’s partnership that has seen the launch of 42 items to date, including sportswear and numerous versions of the Converse One Star Low Tops and Chuck 70. This new style is the third version of the Chuck 70 to be designed by Tyler and Converse.

This year, the music artist reached the top of the Billboard chart with his album “Igor,” securing his first number-one album; launched a collaboration with Lacoste; is performing in the U.K. for the first time in almost four years, and performed a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

In addition to partnering with Tyler, the Creator, Converse launched collaborations with J.W. Anderson, has a partnership with rapper Vince Staples and brand Takahiromiyashita the Soloist, which debuted the latest work with Converse at its spring 2020 show in June, and in the spring tapped designers Faith Connexion, Koché and Feng Chen Wang for collaborations.

