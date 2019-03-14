LOCAL COLOR: Converse has dedicated its latest video campaign, Spark Progress, to London’s female creative community: It features men’s wear designers Paria Farzaneh and Feng Chen Wang as well as singer-songwriters Ama Lou and Raye and the singer and skater Lava La Rue.

“It was clear that Converse didn’t have to inspire youth: The city — and its restless spirit — is alive and thriving,” said Adrian French, vice president of marketing at Converse. “But they worry about the infrastructure and support needed to see their potential visions realized, and that’s where we can provide support. Spark Progress is a tribute to them.”

Shot in London and co-created by the five women, the campaign highlights their creative journeys showing moments of frustration, joy, celebration and the creative process.

There are images of Farzaneh sewing together pieces for her collection and putting her mark on a pair of Converse shoes. She’s collaborated with the brand for the past three seasons.

In another clip, Wang is seen running down the catwalk and smiling from ear to ear after a successful debut runway show in London in January. Wang has also collaborated with the brand on a line of Chuck Taylor All Stars, which she revamped in five different colorways.

The campaign, which launches today, is the start of an ongoing initiative. The footwear brand said it is looking to continue promoting young talent and supporting their creative projects.