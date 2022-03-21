Converse, Comme des Garçons Release Latest Collaboration

Converse and Comme des Garçons are coming together once again for a sneaker collaboration.

The two brands are teaming on their latest sneaker collaboration for the Converse Chuck 70 shoe. The collaboration includes hi and lo versions of the Converse 70 sneaker in white and black featuring Comme des Garçons’ well-known heart-and-eyes logo, as well as a red sole and foxing.

For the collaboration, the brands partnered with creative directors Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Bolander as well as fashion photographer Craig McDean for the campaign. In the campaign, the styles are photographed against a sleek red backdrop stacked on top of each other.

Converse x Comme des Garçons Courtesy of Dover Street Market

The brands’ most recent collaboration came out during the holidays and included a restock of eight different Chuck 70 iterations, such as original pairs with the heart motif as well as others in a blue and gray colorway.

Converse has regularly teamed with various fashion brands and designers for collaborations over the year. Last year alone, the shoe brand teamed with Rick Owens for a collection of chunky sneakers and partnered with Kim Jones for his own versions of the Chuck 70, which both debuted last April.

The new Converse x Play Comme des Garçons Chuck 70 collaboration will be available for purchase starting March 24 at Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores globally, as well as select retailers. The styles all retail for $150.

