TOY STORY: Converse and J.W. Anderson are teaming for a second season on a sneaker collection, and are planning a pop-up in London’s Soho to showcase the new goods. The four-day retail venture aims to take Anderson’s latest approach to the Converse Chuck 70, and translate it into an experience that resembles a traditional art gallery.

The collection is called Toy, and the pop-up will be called Toy Gallery. It will run from July 19 to July 22 at 20 Beak Street in Soho, displaying works by the Los Angeles-based artist Delfin Finley inspired by the Converse x J.W. Anderson Chuck 70 styles.

There are also plans for exclusive programming outside gallery hours, and Converse said the aim is to engage and inspire the diverse creative communities of London. The collection will also be sold as of July 19 on Converse.com.

Prices range from 140 pounds for the Chuck 70 Ox to 150 pounds for the Chuck 70 Hi.

The Toy collection features a sneaker in patent leather, with oversized eyelets and laces, translucent, colored soles and foxing tape. It comes with two sets of fuzzy wide laces that are meant to mimic the stucco of San Francisco. The model comes in a variety of bright colors.

Converse called the collaboration the result of Anderson’s obsession with collecting art and objects. It said the designer applied his process of searching and collecting information and imagery – as well as and his passion for art and craft – to this latest version of the Chuck 70.

In addition, an earlier iteration of the J.W. Anderson Grid sneaker with the designer’s monogram will be available globally in scarlet red, Converse said.

Redrafted by Converse in 2013, the Chuck 70 has became a designer and brand favorite, with names including Anderson, Rei Kawakubo, Missoni and Virgil Abloh putting their own spin on the classic design.