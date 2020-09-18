The Converse All Star community is about to get bigger, both in size and expression.

Over the past two years, Converse has been slowly growing, engaging and building a global grassroots community of more than 3,000 individuals who represent emerging leaders that champion change in sport and culture to create the Converse All Stars. According to the company, the Converse All Stars program aims to “break down barriers to creative progress for a new generation of cultural game-changers” and will be supported with opportunities to co-create creative work that will shape the future of Converse on its social and digital platforms.

The approach promises to hone creative talents and amplify young voices by putting a spotlight on their stories.

Converse will also be launching a $1 million accelerator program, called All Star Captains, which aims to fast-track the progress of selected All Stars to strive to define new possibilities in sustainability, inclusivity and youth development through creative action.

This fall, Converse will also open the community to the public and invite up to 250 creatives to join through November 2020. In October individual All Stars will have the opportunity to submit proposals for ideas they believe will “change the game” in their own community to the All Star Community and Converse business.

The first of many creative productions from the All Star Community is a film that articulates the ambition of the community, live on converse.com/allstars today. The film was written by Ifeoma “Ify” White-Thorpe under the mentorship of Issa Rae with original music by James and Phillip Mathew under the mentorship of Tyler, the Creator, and directed by first-generation, Mexican-American writer and director Leo Aguirre.

“I honestly didn’t tell them anything they didn’t already know. I just reminded them of the journey that’s ahead if they keep their eyes wide,” said Tyler, the Creator. “And to keep pushing their vision for the film piece as much as possible.”

