Convivio Celebrates End of Event With a Charity Gala Dinner

DINNER WITH A PURPOSE: On Tuesday, the fashion crowd gathered at the Fabbrica del Vapore venue for a gala dinner to celebrate the end of the 15th edition of Convivio, the biannual Italian fundraiser to support AIDS/HIV research and for the first time in its history, other infectious diseases.

Guests included Carlo Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale Della Moda; Diego and Andrea Della Valle, chairman, and vice chairman respectively of Tod’s Group; Claudio Marenzi, president of Herno; Massimo Renon, chief executive officer of Benetton and Andrea Incontri, creative director of the brand; Kean Etro and his wife Constanza Cavalli Etro; Lorenzo Serafini, and Alessandra Rich, to name a few.

There was a lot to celebrate as this year Convivio marked its 30th anniversary and a return to a live event after its 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

During the dinner, Andrea Gori, president of Anlaids Lombardia ETS, highlighted how the event drew 40,000 people and raised 1.6 million euros. He also proudly asserted that for the first time in Convivio’s history the 10,000 products donated by fashion brands all sold out during the five-day shopping event held at the Fabbrica del Vapore.

Fashion brands that participated included Bulgari, Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Valentino, Max Mara, Moncler, Tory Burch, Dsquared2, Sergio Rossi, Casadei, Ermanno Scervino, Furla and Golden Goose, among others. Not only apparel and accessories were donated but also food, wine, beauty products, kidswear, home furnishings and decor.

The scene at Convivio’s charity gala dinner. Courtesy image

Convivio was founded in 1992 by Gianni Versace and it is one of the most important charity events in Italy. Over the last 30 years, in partnership with Anlaids Section Lombardia ETS, the event has raised 26 million euros.

The dinner was focused on the theme of SportCouture, with companies such as Off-White, Fendi, Chopard, Gucci, Valentino, Dior and Loro Piana setting up their own tables and reinterpreting the concept. The night continued at the exclusive nightclub Armani Privé.