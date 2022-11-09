×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Convivio Celebrates End of Event With a Charity Gala Dinner

Held Tuesday, the dinner gathered key industry figures while the overall event helped raise 1.6 million euros.

The venue at Convivio's charity gala dinner, held on Tuesday.
The venue at Convivio's charity gala dinner, held on Tuesday. Courtesy image

DINNER WITH A PURPOSE: On Tuesday, the fashion crowd gathered at the Fabbrica del Vapore venue for a gala dinner to celebrate the end of the 15th edition of Convivio, the biannual Italian fundraiser to support AIDS/HIV research and for the first time in its history, other infectious diseases.

Guests included Carlo Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale Della Moda; Diego and Andrea Della Valle, chairman, and vice chairman respectively of Tod’s Group; Claudio Marenzi, president of Herno; Massimo Renon, chief executive officer of Benetton and Andrea Incontri, creative director of the brand; Kean Etro and his wife Constanza Cavalli Etro; Lorenzo Serafini, and Alessandra Rich, to name a few.

There was a lot to celebrate as this year Convivio marked its 30th anniversary and a return to a live event after its 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

During the dinner, Andrea Gori, president of Anlaids Lombardia ETS, highlighted how the event drew 40,000 people and raised 1.6 million euros. He also proudly asserted that for the first time in Convivio’s history the 10,000 products donated by fashion brands all sold out during the five-day shopping event held at the Fabbrica del Vapore.

Fashion brands that participated included Bulgari, Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Valentino, Max Mara, Moncler, Tory Burch, Dsquared2, Sergio Rossi, Casadei, Ermanno Scervino, Furla and Golden Goose, among others. Not only apparel and accessories were donated but also food, wine, beauty products, kidswear, home furnishings and decor.

The scene at Convivio's charity gala dinner
The scene at Convivio’s charity gala dinner. Courtesy image

Convivio was founded in 1992 by Gianni Versace and it is one of the most important charity events in Italy. Over the last 30 years, in partnership with Anlaids Section Lombardia ETS, the event has raised 26 million euros.

The dinner was focused on the theme of SportCouture, with companies such as Off-White, Fendi, Chopard, Gucci, Valentino, Dior and Loro Piana setting up their own tables and reinterpreting the concept. The night continued at the exclusive nightclub Armani Privé.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

