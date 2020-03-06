LONDON — Copenhagen Fashion Summit, the annual two-day event around sustainability, has been postponed to October due to the coronavirus.

Originally, the summit was supposed to take place this May, however as health bodies warn of large crowds and governments cancel sporting events, it comes as no surprise that fashion is to follow suit.

“While this was certainly a difficult decision, we believe it is the only responsible and sensible thing to do, taking the global health uncertainties and authority recommendations into consideration. The health and safety of everyone on our team, including the numerous participants who come from across the globe to Copenhagen each May to convene and advance sustainability in fashion is our first priority,” summit organizers said in a statement released today.

The summit attracts more than 1,000 members of the fashion and retail industry with more than 100 companies attending and exhibiting and 600 business meetings facilitated.

Earlier this week, Giorgio Armani and Versace postponed their cruise shows and Tokyo Fashion Week and Milano Design Week has also been cancelled in light of COVID-19. A string of other shows has been cancelled such as Ralph Lauren and Gucci cruise show, which was supposed to take place mid-May.