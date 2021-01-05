LONDON – Copenhagen Fashion Week will go fully digital for the upcoming fall 2021 season.

Responding to the global spike in COVID-19 cases, and renewed government restrictions — the Danish government has banned trade fairs until the end of February — the organizing body has cancelled all physical shows and physical iterations of its popular trade fairs Ciff, Revolver, Dansk Fashion & Textile and Wear.

Copenhagen Fashion Week, slated to run between Feb. 2-4, will instead take place online on a new digital platform, which debuted last August.

“Even though it is definitely unwished-for, it is undeniably the right thing to do, and instead we look forward to being able to meet physically again for the August 2021 fashion week,” said Copenhagen Fashion Week chief executive Cecilie Thorsmark.

The brands participating in next month’s digital showcase include Ganni, Rotate Birger Christensen, Soulland, Rains, Stine Goya and Baum und Pferdgarten.

A schedule of talks, complementing the online presentations, will also be released later this month.

Copenhagen Fashion Week, best known for its sustainable businesses and colorful, laid-back approach to style, was among the first to return to physical events last summer, with Thorsmark standing behind the hybrid fashion week format that melded physical shows with online films and industry conversations.