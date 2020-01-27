WELCOME BACK: Coperni and Kenzo are returning to the Paris fashion week ready-to-wear schedule, according to the provisional calendar issued Monday by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body.

As reported, new creative director of Kenzo Felipe Oliveira Baptista will show his first collection for the brand on Feb. 26 during ready-to-wear, which will run from Feb. 24 to March 3. Under Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, the brand used to present during men’s week.

Another returning brand is Coperni, which last season chose to unveil its spring 2020 collection during a public talk at the Apple store on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. Designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant will show their fall 2020 collection for Coperni on Feb. 25.

Parisian brand Gauchère, Japanese designer Noir Kei Ninomiya and Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize, a finalist of the 2019 LVMH Prize, round out the list of additions to the Paris fashion week calendar.

Following the departure of creative director Yolanda Zobel at the beginning of the month, Courrèges chose to show its fall 2020 collection by appointment, and is thus absent from the ready-to-wear schedule. Indian designer Manish Arora has also opted to show his collection by appointment, off-schedule.

New additions to the official calendar for presentations are French brands Germanier, Xuly Bët and Boyarovskaya, as well as 2019 LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu.

The schedule for fall 2020 presentations will be published at the beginning of February.