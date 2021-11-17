×
Coperni Bags Collaborates With Maisie Williams

The Paris-based label has teamed with the British actress and entrepreneur on sustainable versions of its Swipe bag made from apple waste.

A campaign visual for Maisie Williams
A campaign visual for Maisie Williams x Coperni Gorka Postigo

IN THE BAG: French label Coperni has tied up with British actress and entrepreneur Maisie Williams on sustainable interpretations of its signature Swipe bag.

The collaboration heralds a series of firsts, both for the label and for Williams.

For designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, it is their debut collaboration with an artist from outside the fashion and accessories world, as well as the first time working with a leather alternative – the bags are crafted from vegan leather made with apple byproducts.

Williams, meanwhile, added accessories co-designer to her long list of credentials.

Despite her tender age of 24, the “Game of Thrones” actress, known for her quirky style, is a vocal campaigner on sustainability and gender equality, a global ambassador for WWF and the creator of Daisie, a networking app for young creatives, alongside her acting and production work.

The collaboration came about after the actress attended Coperni’s spring 2021 show last September, signaling the start of a friendship between her and the design duo.

“She came to meet us a few days before the show, and we fell in love with her personality,” said Vaillant. “We’re secret fans of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Like most people, that was how we discovered her.”

He continued: “It’s crazy how much she has done, she’s so young, and yet so mature creatively.”

“We love the fact that she is young and she is so committed to the planet and so many other causes, and we said let’s do something together,” Meyer added. “She’s really inspirational.”

“Coperni and I have been quietly working on our collaboration for some time and I’m so proud and excited to finally share what we have created together,” said Williams.

Relaunched three years ago, Coperni is just starting to dabble with collaborations, teaming with jewelry designer Alan Crocetti on pieces for its spring 2022 show in September, and with an eyewear tie-up still under wraps for release next year.

“We want our collaborations to be organic, to be built around something meaningful, around shared values,” Meyer commented.

The Maisie Williams x Coperni collection includes two perforated cross-body models based on the Swipe bag, whose oval shape is inspired by the unlock logo of an iPhone. A larger version is available in silver and forest green, and a mini model in silver or berry red. They come with a detachable strap and five metal pins inspired by the stickers found on apples, in a whimsical nod to the material used.

The products are available for pre-order starting today and launch Nov. 22 on the label’s e-commerce, and on Nov. 24 at Galeries Lafayette in Paris and online at SSense.

The larger design retails for 595 euros, while the smaller design sells for 495 euros.

The material is made from apple waste from Italy that is dried without chemicals and transformed into an alternative to the animal version.

Williams said she hopes the designs “will inspire more people to both shop and produce with materials that contribute towards a more sustainable future.”

Vaillant noted: “If you don’t tell people it’s made from apples, I don’t think you can tell the difference.”

The initiative is part of a broader sustainability drive the brand is implementing. Coperni already relies on a short supply chain to ensure traceability. For its spring 2022 collection, hemp was a key element, and there are also upcycling initiatives in the works, Vaillant said.

In the campaign images, shot by Gorka Postigo with styling by Helena Tejedor, Williams is almost unrecognizable, her eyebrows and hair bleached blonde.

Coperni has around 150 stockists worldwide. During the pandemic, when most shows were online only, it went against the grain, generating buzz with real-life events including its spring 2021 outing on the roof of the Tour Montparnasse – reportedly the highest show ever staged in Paris – and a curfew-beating drive-in event for fall 2021 at the AccorHotels Arena.

