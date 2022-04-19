Why Celebrities Love This Copper Red Hair Trend

In case it wasn’t obvious, red seems to be the hottest hair color of the season.

Within the last year, many major celebrities have dyed their hair red, particularly a more copper shade. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Doja Cat and Zendaya, among others, have veered off the typical hair color change of blonde or brunette and opted for the more fiery red.

Celebrity colorist Matt Rez, who has colored hair for the likes of Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Chrissy Teigen and more, spoke to WWD about why celebrities have loved this hair color trend lately.

“2022 is all about warmth. I’m pleasantly surprised that everyone has been making a big splash and going for the warmth of copper tones, which have more orange and gold reflects,” said Rez, who is also a brand ambassador for Redken.

But dyeing your hair red doesn’t seem to just be a trend among celebrities, but also among those in the TikTok community. Plenty of beauty enthusiasts — or those who are simply curious — are testing the color out themselves, too.

“These colors are trending on TikTok with how-to videos, and definitely more of my clients are asking for warmer colors these days,” Rez said. “Blondes are open to playing with strawberry tones and brunettes either want to switch to red shades or go really warm with their glosses for a reddish reflect. Hairdressers love doing a good red hair color — it’s a fun challenge for us.”

Sweeney, who has been traditionally blonde, surprised many fans last month when she posted her new copper, strawberry blonde hair on social media. The “Euphoria” star then debuted her new style on the red carpet of the Independent Film Spirit Awards in March while wearing a gray outfit by Miu Miu.

More naturally brunette or dark-haired stars like Jenner, Zendaya and Ferreira also opted for the fiery hair color, with the former showing off her new hair walking the Prada runway during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have also added more coppery tones to their naturally dark hair within the last year or so.

Red seems like a big move because it’s “bold” and “a pretty big change that everyone will notice,” according to Rez.

“I think red already made such a splash this year that we will see different variations of it throughout 2022,” Rez added. “It’s definitely having a moment and as more and more people are being more daring with the trend, I see it going strong for the time being.”

