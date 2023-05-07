The Princess of Wales Rewears Red Alexander McQueen Suit to Coronation Concert in Windsor

×
She first wore the bold red suit to the launch of her Shaping Us campaign in January.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: (L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales in Alexander McQueen. Leon Neal/Getty Images

LONDON The princess of the party.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a bold red Alexander McQueen suit to the coronation concert in Windsor that aired on the British broadcast channel BBC One.

The suit features an asymmetric hem jacket with wide-leg trousers that comes with a silk vest. She wore a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace featuring gold clovers.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on January 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales in a red Alexander McQueen suit in January. Getty Images

She first wore the red suit to the launch of her Shaping Us campaign in January with her red Miu Miu bow bag and matching Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Earlier in the day, the princess wore a baby blue linen blazer from Reiss with Veja trainers to a walkabout in Windsor, where royal revelers continued to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III that took place on Saturday morning.

Middleton greeted members of the public with her husband Prince William ahead of the night’s ​​coronation concert, where Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That performed.

At the coronation, the princess wore a long white Alexander McQueen gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Her ensemble nodded to Lee Alexander McQueen’s past designs, and in particular the fall 2008 show, “The Girl Who Lived in the Tree.” Like those models, the princess wore red, white and blue, and a headdress like a warrior queen.

Instead of a tiara, she opted for a structured floral headpiece made from silver bullion, crystals and silver threads. The piece was made by the milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen.

On the day, she also paid homage to her mother-in-law, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, by wearing her South Sea Pearl earrings.

Diana first wore the earrings in November 1990 to the coronation banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan.

The Princess of Wales’ daughter, Princess Charlotte, also wore McQueen.

