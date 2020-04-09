Coronavirus Crisis: How to Help Those In Need

As the coronavirus pandemic continues its severe global impact, a number of charities have launched or optimized their efforts to provide relief from the crisis.

Many of today’s biggest celebrities joined the fight to combat the COVID-19 pandemic early on, including the likes of Rihanna, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga, who raised over $35 million for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Major fashion and beauty brands have followed suit, making donations to charities that offer a range of services, including providing essential medical equipment, meals to those in need, books to children and other support in fighting the pandemic.

Here, WWD rounds up a number of global charities across health care, food and other resources to donate to that provide relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Health-care Efforts

CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention activated its Emergency Response Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds donated will be used to provide support for state and local health departments, support the global response to the pandemic and provide essential supplies to health-care workers globally, among other things.

Donate to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund here.

COVID-19 Los Angeles County Response Fund:

The California Community Foundation launched the COVID-19 L.A. County Response Fund on March 13 to raise funds to help the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The fund is being used to provide more staffing and supplies at homeless shelters, resources for health-care facilities, meals and educational resources for children, financial support to low-wage immigrant workers and grants to families in need.

The COVID-19 L.A. County Response Fund has raised more than $1.7 million and is still accepting donations.

Donate to the COVID-19 Los Angeles County Response Fund here.

Direct Relief:

Direct Relief, an organization that works to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, is working to provide protective equipment to health-care workers across the U.S.

Donate to Direct Relief here.

Mask Crusaders:

A group of New York-based artists put out a call to their community via a Google Doc to collect unused gloves and masks to donate to hospitals in the area. The initiative, which is called Mask Crusaders, has since expanded to other large cities across the country.

The initiative asks individuals to donate their supplies through an online form, then the Mask Crusaders help match the donations to health-care workers.

Donate supplies to Mask Crusaders here.

International Health-care Efforts

Chiara Ferragni’s GoFundMe Fund-raiser:

Influencer Chiara Ferragni and her husband Fedez responded to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown in Italy by starting a GoFundMe page to raise money to create new hospital beds in the intensive care unit of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital.

The couple kicked off the fund-raiser with a personal donation of 100,000 euros. The fund-raiser has now amassed more than 4.4 million euros in donations.

Donate to the fund here.

COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund:

The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund aids in the fight against the pandemic. Funds go to understanding and tracking the spread of the virus, providing health-care workers to patients in need, supplying essential supplies and accelerating research and development of a vaccine and treatment.

The fund has raised more than $140 million in donations.

Donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund here.

Heart to Heart International:

Heart to Heart International, which improves health access globally, is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by deploying a team of infection prevention and control experts to the Marshall Islands.

The organization is also providing COVID-19 relief efforts in Haiti, Puerto Rico and New York.

Donate to Heart to Heart International here.

Relief International:

Relief International, an organization that provides aid to regions under crisis, is helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran and nations in Africa.

Donate to Relief International here.

Urgent Appeal: COVID-19 Relief Fund:

The U.K.’s Imperial Health Charity has organized the Urgent Appeal: COVID-19 Relief Fund to support the National Health Service workers at its five hospitals in London. The fund is used toward equipment, research and caring for ill patients.

The fund has raised more than 291,000 pounds.

Donate to the Urgent Appeal: COVID-19 Relief Fund here.

Food

America’s Food Fund:

Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed with chef and activist José Andrés, Feeding America chief executive officer Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and Laurene Powell Jobs to launch America’s Food Fund on April 2 via a GoFundMe page.

The fund, which has raised more than $13 million, provides meals to people across the country that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Donate to America’s Food Fund here.

God’s Love We Deliver:

God’s Love We Deliver, which provides meals to those in need in New York City, is tailoring its operations to fit the needs of individuals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is working with a reduced volunteer force to comply with social distancing guidelines, but it is still producing 9,200 meals daily and increasing operations to serve an additional 1,000 people.

Fashion brands like Michael Kors and Leret Leret have made donations to aid in the organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Donate to God’s Love We Deliver here.

Feeding America

Feeding America, which has a network of more than 200 food banks nationwide, has created a COVID-19 Response Fund to help those impacted by the pandemic. The fund helps provide food to children who depended on school meals, emergency food boxes and grants for food banks and continue distributing food and household cleaning supplies to those in need.

The organization has received support from celebrities including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon and Vanessa Hudgens as well as brands like Under Armour.

Donate to Feeding America here.

Meals on Wheels:

Meals on Wheels, the organization that provides food to elderly people across the nation, has amped up its operations as senior citizens are at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

The organization has launched a COVID-19 Response Fund to increase its efforts in local communities across the country that have an increased demand for their food deliveries. Donations to the fund will help increase the organization’s food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and ensure the organization can deliver meals in a timely manner.

Donate to Meals on Wheels here.

No Kid Hungry:

No Kid Hungry is ramping up its operations to accommodate the millions of children who no longer have access to school meals.

The organization has been able to provide $5 million in emergency grant funding to schools and community groups across the country to help feed children and ultimately aims to serve 2.1 million meals a day throughout the pandemic.

No Kid Hungry has received donations from celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Kristen Bell and companies like New Balance.

Donate to No Kid Hungry here.

World Central Kitchen:

Chef José Andrés is continuing the work of his World Central Kitchen charity to provide meals to individuals impacted by the pandemic.

The charity has already donated meals to quarantined cruise ship passengers in Japan and California and is now serving roughly 100,000 meals daily across the country.

Donate to World Central Kitchen here.

Other

A Common Thread:

The Council of Fashion Designers of America is repurposing its CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund to help small to medium-size fashion companies impacted by COVID-19.

A Common Thread is a grant program for designers and brands across the industry that distributes up to $100,000 per company. The grant has crowdsourced more than $3 million in funding so far, including from the likes of Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren.

Donate to A Common Thread here.

Donate Beauty:

Four beauty editors have started the Donate Beauty initiative, which calls on beauty brands and individuals to donate products such as hand lotion, hand sanitizer, shampoo, conditioner and oral care to be distributed to health-care workers.

The initiative has received donations from brands such as Peach & Lily, Supergoop, Elizabeth Arden, Kora Organics, Strivectin and Patchology, among others.

Contact Donate Beauty through its Instagram to donate here.

First Book:

First Book, which works to provide equal access to education for children, is delivering books to kids impacted by school closures due to the pandemic. The organization is working to donate eight million books to kids in need nationwide.

Donate to First Book here.

