Sacai’s Chitose Abe, chosen as the first guest to design Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture, will now unveil the collection next January.



The Gaultier house confirmed the postponement in the wake of the next couture week, originally scheduled for July 5 to 9, being canceled by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body. It’s only one of several fashion weeks to be scuttled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though our new haute couture concept will see the light of day only in January 2021, our teams, Chitose Abe and Jean Paul Gaultier are as committed to it as ever,” the house said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us like all the other couture houses, but we are confident that the success of Jean Paul Gaultier’s last couture collection in January will help us traverse this difficult year.”



Gaultier surprised the industry by revealing that his spring 2020 couture show would be his last, and decided to invite a designer each season to “interpret the codes of the house and give the vision of the haute couture.”

Abe’s take on Gaultier’s couture will be closely watched given her appeal among fashion and streetwear mavens, and the novelty of donning the couture cap for a one-off collection.

As reported, Balenciaga, which was slated to return to the couture calendar after a 52-year absence in July during what would have been an electrifying week, also postponed its high-fashion launch until January.