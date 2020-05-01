As the coronavirus pandemic has had much of the country on stay-at-home orders for nearly two months, the question remains when normal life will resume with businesses, restaurants and stores opening up.

Several major retailers, including J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Neiman Marcus Group, Macy’s Inc. and Nordstrom Inc., have already begun devising reopening plans as a few states have started permitting nonessential businesses, such as gyms or hair salons, to resume operations. However, each state is operating on its own reopening schedule, with the focus being on minimizing the spread of the virus.

Here, WWD breaks down when and how each state is reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check back on this post as we will be updating it as news develops.

Alabama

Alabama was on a stay-at-home order until April 30. Gov. Kay Ivey has now issued a “safer-at-home” order that went into effect on April 30 and lasts until May 15.

Under the order, retail stores and beaches are permitted to reopen as long as they follow sanitation and social distancing guidelines. Retail stores are restricted to 50 percent occupancy and restaurants are restricted to take-out, pickup or delivery options.

Alaska

Alaska’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 28. The state began reopening as of April 24, where restrictions were eased on several types of businesses.

Restaurants are now allowed to offer dine-in services, but guests must have a reservation and no walk-ins are permitted. The restaurants can also only fill 25 percent of their capacity and employees are required to wear masks.

Retailers are also permitted to reopen. Stores can only be filled to 25 percent occupancy or have a maximum of 20 people inside. Face masks are also required for all employees and shoppers. Other businesses permitted to reopen include hair salons, nail salons and gyms.

Arizona

Arizona’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 15.

The state is allowing some businesses as of May 1 to reopen as long as social distancing and sanitation guidelines are followed. This issue excludes restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters.

Arkansas

Arkansas is one of the few states that did not issue a stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many nonessential businesses have closed since the end of March.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has stated he hopes to reopen some businesses by May 4. The governor is allowing restaurants to reopen their dining rooms on May 11, limiting them to 33 percent of their occupancy.

California

California has been on a “safer-at-home” order since March 19, with no end date set. All non-essential businesses are closed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said during an April 14 tele-news conference that the state will eventually loosen the lockdown orders, stating: “There’s no light switch here, it’s more like a dimmer. We’ll be toggling back and forth between less restrictive and more restrictive measures, more individual responsibility and face coverings and isolation, and more enforcement along those lines.”

California has joined other Western states, including Nevada, Washington, Oregon and Colorado in signing the Western States Pact, which ensures the five states work together to help limit the spread of the virus.

The state has plans to reopen nonessential retail and manufacturing in the next month or so, then nail and hair salons and spas in addition to public spaces. The last step in the plan would be to lift the “safer at home” order, however, that isn’t expected for another few months.

Colorado

Colorado’s stay-at-home order expired on April 26 and was replaced by a “safer-at-home” order, which is tentatively set to expire on May 27.

The new order allows curbside retail sales and the reopening of some personal-care services on May 1. On May 4, offices can reopen with up to 50 percent of their workforce if social distancing measures are taken.

Connecticut

Connecticut’s stay-at-home order is in effect until May 20.

The state has joined New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in a multistate council that’s working on restoring the states’ economies. The council is working on how to gradually lift each state’s stay-at-home order while minimizing the spread of the virus.

Delaware

Delaware’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 15.

Gov. John Carney stated he will consider lifting the order once the state sees 28 days of decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

District of Columbia

D.C.’s stay-at-home order is in effect until May 15.

Florida

Florida’s stay-at-home order expires May 4.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that restaurants and retail spaces can begin reopening, but is restricting them to 25 percent of their capacity. The governor plans on reopening bars, gyms and hair salons at a later date.

The order is applied to all of Florida except for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, which have experienced the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Several counties are also reopening their beaches.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp began reopening Georgia on April 24 by allowing gyms, hair salons, nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen. Other businesses such as movie theaters, entertainment venues and restaurants — which can offer limited dine-in services — also began reopening on April 27.

Hawaii

Hawaii’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 31.

Beaches, however, are open for exercising purposes.

Idaho

Idaho’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30.

Gov. Brad Little has revealed a four-stage plan to reopen the state, starting with retail stores and places of worship reopening between May 1 to 15. Then restaurants and hair salons will be permitted to open between May 16 to 29, gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed between May 30 to June 12 and then bars will be permitted to reopen between June 13 to 26.

Illinois

Illinois’ stay-at-home order expired on May 30.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker modified the order in April, now permitting several state parks and golf courses to reopen.

Indiana

Indiana’s stay-at-home order expires on May 1.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to announce on Friday if the order will be extended or if businesses can begin reopening.

Iowa

Iowa did not place a stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State Public Health Emergency declaration until May 27.

On April 27, the governor signed a proclamation that loosens social distancing measures in the state starting on May 1. The proclamation allows restaurants, gyms, malls, libraries, racetracks and other retailers to reopen.

Kansas

Kansas is on a stay-at-home order until May 3, however, the order may be extended.

Kentucky

Kentucky did not issue a stay-at-home order. Gov. Andy Beshear instead issued a “healthy-at-home” order, which asks residents to stay at home and limit their in-person contact. All nonessential businesses were closed in accordance with the order.

The governor has revealed plans for a phased reopening of the state. Phase one, which begins on May 11, calls for the reopening of manufacturing and construction facilities, car dealerships and pet services. Phase two begins on May 20 and permits retail stores to reopen and in-person church services. Phase three, beginning on May 25, allows salons to reopen.

Louisiana

Louisiana’s stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

The state introduced a few modifications to the order in late April. Restaurants can seat customers outside, however there will be no waiter service. Malls will remain closed, however, stores are allowed to offer curbside pickup.

Maine

Maine’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30 and is transitioning into a “safer at home” approach through the end of May.

The order allows for businesses such as health-care services, hair salons, car dealerships and car washes to reopen while practicing social distancing guidelines.

The state has tentative plans to open restaurants, gyms and retail stores on June 1.

Maryland

Maryland has been on a stay-at-home order since March 30. The state has not yet set an end date. Gov. Larry Hogan has stated he hopes to lift the order in early May.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is on a stay-at-home order until May 18.

Gov. Charlie Baker has established a Reopening Advisory Board of business owners, health officials and government officials to devise a plan to reopen the state.

Michigan

Michigan is on a stay-at-home order set to expire on May 15.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced late April that several restrictions would be relaxed, including the reopening of construction sites, gardening stores and nurseries.

Minnesota

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expires on May 18.

Gov. Tim Walz announced on April 24 that manufacturers and offices that don’t have face-to-face interactions with clients are permitted to reopen.

Mississippi

Mississippi was on a stay-at-home order until April 27.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced loosened restrictions on the order will begin on May 3. Strip malls and shopping centers are permitted to reopen, but must reduce capacity by 50 percent. Gyms, movie theaters and salons remain closed.

Missouri

Missouri’s stay-at-home order expires on May 3. Kansas City and Jackson and Platte counties will remain on stay-at-home orders.

Restrictions on social gatherings will be lifted when the order expires and all businesses will be permitted to reopen as long as individuals can stay six feet apart.

Montana

Montana’s stay-at-home order expired on April 26.

Places of worship were permitted to reopen on April 26 and retail stores on April 27. Restaurants can begin offering dine-in services on May 4, but must operate at half capacity.

Nebraska

Nebraska is not under a stay-at-home order. Places of worship, restaurants, beauty salons and child-care services are permitted to open with some restrictions on occupancy.

Nevada

Nevada’s stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Starting May 1, some restrictions were relaxed. Retail businesses are now allowed to offer curbside pickup, including restaurants. Outdoor activities such as golf, pickleball and tennis are permitted as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order expires on May 4. A state of emergency declaration remains in effect until May 15.

The state has not yet revealed a plan on how it will reopen.

New Jersey

New Jersey has been on a stay-at-home order since March 21. An end date has not been announced.

Gov. Phil Murphy stated the state needs to see a 14-day decline in positive COVID-19 test results and hospitalizations before it begins reopening the state.

New Mexico

New Mexico’s stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

The state has already begun easing some restrictions on businesses, such as retailers are now allowed to offer curbside delivery and pickup options.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stated that if social distancing guidelines continue to be followed, restaurants, gyms, salons and other businesses will be able to reopen by mid-May.

New York

New York issued its “New York on Pause” order on March 22, which closed all nonessential businesses and prohibited all non-essential gatherings. The order is set to expire on May 15.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has laid out a broad reopening plan for the state, starting with “low-risk” businesses upstate being permitted to reopen in mid-May.

North Carolina

North Carolina’s stay-at-home order will expire on May 8.

The state has issued a three-phase plan to reopen the state. Phase one allows some retailers, including clothing stores and book stores, to reopen as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Phase two allows restaurants and bars to reopen while operating at a reduced capacity. Phase three would allow businesses to increase their capacity.

North Dakota

North Dakota did not issue a stay-at-home order.

As of May 1, businesses such as restaurants, beauty salons and gyms are permitted to reopen.

Ohio

Ohio’s stay-at-home order expires on May 1, however, Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to extend the order in some capacity.

The governor is still permitting several businesses to reopen. On May 4, manufacturing and construction sites are permitted to open. Retail stores will then be permitted to reopen on May 12.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma did not issue a stay-at-home order.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has allowed some businesses to reopen starting on April 24, including beauty salons, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms.

Oregon

Oregon has been on a stay-at-home order since March 23.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the state will begin reopening once it sees a decline in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order expires on May 8.

As of May 1, golf courses, marinas and privately owned campgrounds are permitted to reopen.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order will expire on May 8.

Social gatherings will be limited to 10 people when the order lifts. Businesses are not yet permitted to reopen.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s stay-at-home order went into effect on April 7.

As of April 20, the state allowed retailers such as furniture, apparel, home improvement and sporting goods stores, among others, to reopen. Stores are restricted to operating at 20 percent capacity.

South Dakota

South Dakota did not issue a stay-at-home order.

Businesses are allowed to reopen as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30.

Retail stores and restaurants are permitted to reopen, however beauty salons and tattoo parlors will remain closed for the time being.

Texas

Texas was on a stay-at-home order until April 30.

The state is permitting state parks, retail stores, beauty salons, movie theaters and restaurants to reopen at limited capacity.

Utah

Utah did not issue a stay-at-home order.

The state is allowing restaurants, beauty salons and gyms to reopen as of May 1.

Vermont

Vermont’s stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Gov. Phil Scott is permitting construction and manufacturing sites to reopen on May 11.

Virginia

Virginia’s stay-at-home order will expire on June 10.

Washington

Washington’s stay-at-home order will expire on May 4. Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to extend the order.

West Virginia

West Virginia’s stay-at-home order will expire on May 4.

Gov. Jim Justice announced on April 30 a “safer at home” order, where restaurants, beauty salons and pet groomers are permitted to open as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order has been extended to May 26.

Wyoming

Wyoming did not issue a stay-at-home order.

Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered that gyms, beauty salons and other personal-care services can reopen starting May 1.

