COS SPRINGS IN CHINA: Six years after Cos debuted in China, the minimalist sportswear label will be stepping up its efforts with next month’s online store launch on Alibaba’s Tmall platform.

The two-tiered effort will involve aligning with China’s largest business-to-consumer marketplace for both Chinese and international brands and retailers, and the start of the stand-alone site cosstores.cn. The H&M-owned company will also be extending its reach in mainland China with new stores.

There are currently 28 Cos stores in 17 cities and four more will be added this year. In Shanghai, a new flagship is planned for the Jing An Kerry Centre. Stores in Beijing, Xiamen and Guangzhou will also open in the coming months.

Marie Honda, managing director of Cos, described the launch online as a milestone in the company’s global expansion. Describing the Cos brand as “a fantastic addition to Tmall’s strong portfolio of fashion brands,” said Jessica Liu, president of Tmall Fashion and Luxury. “Chinese consumers are among the most savvy and style-conscious in the world, and we are very excited to introduce Cos’ timeless designs to the more than half a billion consumers on Alibaba’s platforms.”

In honor of the occasion, the brand will be unveiling its installation “New Spring by Studio Swine” in a historical building central Shanghai. Studio Swine stands for Super Wide Interdisciplinary New Explorers. The blossoming sculpture was first shown last year at Milan’s Salone del Mobile and then again at Design Miami in December. It will be open to the public in Shanghai from Oct. 20 to 28. Shoppers will also be able to pick up other mementos in Cos’ limited-edition collection with Studio Swine on Tmall and in select Cos stores in China. That capsule collection of women’s wear and men’s wear will have more than a dash of green, as a nod to the New Spring installation.