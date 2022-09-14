COS Comes to New York Fashion Week

COS, the chic minimalist brand owned by H&M, followed Fendi, Marni and several other European brands in touching down during New York Fashion Week.

Against dramatic views of the New York skyline on a Chelsea rooftop, the London-based brand showed men’s and women’s wear to an audience that included Anderson Paak, Angus Cloud and Emily Ratajkowski.

The ’90s trend sweeping the spring runways was here, too, with minimal, relaxed tailoring in neutral tones, grunge knits and acid-bright accessories taking center stage. Fuzzy mohair bucket hats and scarves, squishy clutches and popcorn knits were also highlights.

For the first time, the brand introduced evening wear, including a black sequin T-shirt and skirt set, a black plissé slip dress, and a coin-shaped collage dress. Outerwear was also a strong focus, with sleek leather trench coats, and a purple zebra-patterned overcoat.

“Our collection is very influenced by New York, and the idea of being in the city where there are a lot of interesting, creative people,” said COS creative director Karin Gustafsson. “It’s nice to be here.”