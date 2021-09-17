H&M Group’s Cos Releases Fall Campaign Ahead of London Runway Debut

LONDON — Ten years after H&M Group’s premium offering, Cos opened its first store on London’s Regent Street, the brand is to make its runway debut on the last day of London Fashion Week.

The brand said the outcome will be a hybrid show encompassing a physical catwalk, merged with artistic portraiture and moving image, digitally livestreamed on its official website.

A shot from the Cos fall 2021 campaign. Courtesy

Ahead of the landmark moment, the brand unveiled its fall campaign featuring social activist Janaya Future Khan, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, playwright Jeremy O. Harris and model Raquel Zimmermann, which was shot by Jack Davison and styled by Clare Richardson.

Known for making tasteful tweaks to essential wardrobe pieces, Cos said the fall campaign signals a new direction for the brand as it rethinks the future of fashion, as the label is now devoted to crafting a circular collection by sourcing sustainably and using repurposed fibers.

A new Cos logo will be rolled out on the collection and updated across all packaging this fall. The brand added that the packaging is fully recyclable, as it’s made from responsibly sourced paper and durable woven paper handles.

As of May, Cos operates 283 stores in 46 markets worldwide.

