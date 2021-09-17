×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Men's

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B Round Led by Goat

Fashion

Chanel and Institut Français de la Mode Launch Academic Chair

H&M Group’s Cos Releases Fall Campaign Ahead of London Runway Debut

The brand will host its first fashion show on the last day of London Fashion Week.

COS fall 2021 campaign
Cos fall 2021 campaign Courtesy

LONDON — Ten years after H&M Group’s premium offering, Cos opened its first store on London’s Regent Street, the brand is to make its runway debut on the last day of London Fashion Week.

The brand said the outcome will be a hybrid show encompassing a physical catwalk, merged with artistic portraiture and moving image, digitally livestreamed on its official website.

COS fall 2021 campaign
A shot from the Cos fall 2021 campaign. Courtesy

Ahead of the landmark moment, the brand unveiled its fall campaign featuring social activist Janaya Future Khan, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, playwright Jeremy O. Harris and model Raquel Zimmermann, which was shot by Jack Davison and styled by Clare Richardson.

Known for making tasteful tweaks to essential wardrobe pieces, Cos said the fall campaign signals a new direction for the brand as it rethinks the future of fashion, as the label is now devoted to crafting a circular collection by sourcing sustainably and using repurposed fibers.

A new Cos logo will be rolled out on the collection and updated across all packaging this fall. The brand added that the packaging is fully recyclable, as it’s made from responsibly sourced paper and durable woven paper handles.

As of May, Cos operates 283 stores in 46 markets worldwide.

COS fall 2021 campaign
A shot from the Cos fall 2021 campaign. Courtesy

RELATED:

H&M Group Reports Q3 Sales Up 14% in Local Currencies

H&M Group’s Cos Introduces Activewear

H&M Group Gets Into Growing Rental Apparel Market With Cos

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

H&M Group's Cos Releases Fall Campaign

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad