DRESSING UP: H&M-owned brand COS will now be catering to younger customers.

The Swedish label’s stores already carried clothes for children aged 1-4 years, but it didn’t have an official kids’ line. Launching Oct. 19 in stores and online, COS Kids expands the age range with items for ages 1-10 years, following the seasonal collections of the COS men’s and women’s wear lines.

The kids’ clothes feature the same block colors, luxe materials and graphic prints as the adult collections. COS Kids will also mark the brand’s first foray into baby wear.

Dropping Nov. 16, the baby line will comprise rompers, cardigans and blankets for ages 0-12 months. The unisex clothes are created in natural fabrics such as merino wool, cashmere and organic cotton, in a neutral color palette.

Both collections will feature accessories, books and toys, aiming to introduce children to art and design.