Eco-conscious beauty brand Costa Brazil has been revealed as the lead sponsor for Creative Time’s next major public art installation.

Next month, artist Kamala Sankaram will unveil her public sound installation — an experimental opera — in the heart of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. “The Last Stand” was inspired by a 300-year-old Northern Red Oak located in upstate New York. Over the course of a 10-hour recording, which weaves in physical vibrations, Sankaram takes audiences through the life cycle of a tree, from acorn to catastrophic end.

The artist was selected through Creative Time’s emerging artist open call; “The Last Stand” will be Sankaram’s first major public artwork.

“Using art as a vehicle for awareness is at the center of our belief system at Costa Brazil,” said brand founder Francisco Costa. “Creating an emotional connection with the subject matter is the best means of incentivizing action. I personally look forward to spending time in the park and enjoying the opera, something I think few of us have experienced before.”

The installation will be on view in Prospect Park from Sept. 18 through Oct. 10.

