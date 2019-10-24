Costume designer Michael Kaplan, who designed Thierry Mugler-esque suits for Sean Young in the original “Blade Runner,” kicked off a craze for DIY-cut sweatshirts with his work for “Flashdance,” and took inspiration from hot rods, Madame Grès haute couture and Queen Elizabeth for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” will be honored with the Career Achievement Award at the 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Jan. 28.

The award will be presented by director and producer J.J. Abrams, who worked with Kaplan on several films, including the upcoming, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and “Star Trek Into Darkness.” The annual CDGA gala celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design.

The Career Achievement Award recognizes talent who has made a lasting impact on costume design. Past recipients include designers Ruth E. Carter, Joanna Johnston, Jeffrey Kurland, Ellen Mirojnick, Julie Weiss, Eduardo Castro, Judianna Makovsky, Colleen Atwood, Sandy Powell, Ann Roth and more.

“Michael Kaplan’s prolific career is both diverse and inspiring. His iconic projects such as ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Fight Club,’ ‘Flashdance,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,’ and the most recent ‘Star Wars’ series have become a part of our collective consciousness,” said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild. “The Costume Designers Guild recognizes the impact of his work in the film and television industry and popular culture. We take great pride in celebrating his career and look forward to his continued success.”

Born in Philadelphia, Kaplan has been working in the film industry since 1981. In 1983, he won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award for Best Costume Design alongside Charles Knode for their work on Ridley Scott’s 1982 futuristic drama “Blade Runner.”

Kaplan has collaborated numerous times with David Fincher — on “Se7en,” “The Game,” “Fight Club” and “Panic Room,” and Michael Bay, with whom he worked on “Armageddon” and “Pearl Harbor.” Kaplan also designed costumes for the TNT limited series “The Alienist,” for which he received an Emmy nomination.

His work will be showcased in Abrams’ highly anticipated “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” opening Dec. 20.