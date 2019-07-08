Cotton Inc. has launched a new limited-time online shop, Cotton Style House Collection, available on Amazon.

From July 8 through August 31, Amazon shoppers can purchase a variety of cotton apparel from brands such as Adidas, AG Adriano Goldschmied, American Apparel, ASTR the label, A/X Armani Exchange, BCBG Max Azria, For Love & Lemons, J. Crew, MinkPink, Perry Ellis, Puma x Selena Gomez, and Show Me Your Mumu.

Roughly 300 women’s and men’s styles are featured in the shop at Amazon.com/ShopCotton and about 75 styles from each vendor. Each style is cotton-rich, composed of 60 to 100 percent cotton.

“We want to show the versatility of cotton and to show the consumer so many options that can take you from day to night. You can purchase on Amazon, making the consumer journey easy and convenient,” said Marissa Barlin, director of strategic alliances for Cotton Inc. She said this collaboration follows one last September when Cotton Inc. created an Amazon Fashion Show broadcast via Amazon Live during New York Fashion Week.

The Cotton Style House collection is inspired by the Hamptons’ beach-washed summer and eight fashion, fitness and lifestyle influencers from across the U.S. It was put together by celebrity stylist Irma Martinez, founder of the styling and creative concept firm Trendy Inc.

“For the Cotton Style House Collection, I’ve drawn inspiration from influencers with amazing style who are really making an impact in the world of fashion,” said Martinez. “The best thing about the collection is that — much like the fabric that is its center-piece — every apparel category is versatile, offering shoppers an opportunity to see themselves in the unique pieces from a diverse set of versatile brands and designers.”

The influencer partners are Becky Hillyard, Pam Hetlinger, Jill Wallace, Steven Onoja, Marissa Fuchs, Gregory Dava, Patrick Van Negri and Melody Acevedo.

The styles are divided into lifestyle categories such as “On-the-Go Getter,” “Show Stopper,” “Jetsetter” and “Wellness Warrior.”

The Cotton Style House Collection will come to life July 26 to 28 for a three-day, pop-up fashion and lifestyle experience — Cotton Style House at the Montauk Beach House in Montauk, N.Y. The weekend of free, open-to-the public activities includes on-site shopping, fashion experiences, wellness and entertainment, themed activities, workshops, panel discussions and spaces designed to highlight the latest cotton trends. There will be a beach bonfire influencer chat; guided meditation and essential oil bar; build your own acai bowl; a cotton tie-dye activity, and yoga. There will also be a denim panel, with a discussion about cotton’s sustainability, Cotton Inc.’s Blue Jeans Go Green program and denim trends.

Barlin said consumers can purchase items on-site from the pop-up shop, but they can’t take them home immediately. They will be delivered quickly via Amazon.