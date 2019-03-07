LONDON — The British Fashion Council is furthering its partnership with Seoul Fashion Week in support of emerging talent, with men’s wear label Cottweiler the first to benefit from the special relationship.

Cottweiler, the streetwear brand that won the 2016-17 International Woolmark Prize for men’s wear, will be the first British name to be sponsored at Seoul Fashion Week in March. The brand will restage its fall 2019 show alongside those of South Korean designers.

“We are very grateful to be given the opportunity by the BFC and Seoul Fashion Week to present our work to a wider audience and connect to our already growing fan base in South Korea,” said designers Matthew Dainty and Ben Cottrell of Cottweiler. “This will be our first venture outside of London Fashion Week and for it to be in a city that embraces cutting-edge style like no other is an exciting prospect.”

The BFC-Seoul partnership aims to support emerging British and South Korean talent through sponsorships and to provide them with the opportunity to showcase directly to buyers and media.

“We are thrilled to be able to host Cottweiler in Seoul and to build on our partnership with the British Fashion Council,” said Jung Kuho, executive director of Seoul Fashion Week. “We know the powerful effect we can have for international brands in Asia and are committed to a journey of collaboration and support with our partners in the U.K.”

London is a key market for South Korean designers looking to expand their distribution while British designers can tap into Seoul Fashion Week’s influence across key Asian markets, such as China, as more than 70 percent of Chinese media and buyers attend the shows.