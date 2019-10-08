The “Kingsman” film series is getting a new line of fragrances.

Matthew Vaughn, founder of Marv Films and creator and director of the “Kingsman” series, has entered a global creative partnership with Coty Inc. to produce men’s fragrances inspired by the series to be sold at select luxury retailers. The first fragrance will make its debut in February with Marv and Twentieth Century Fox’s film “The King’s Man.”

“As a unique, quintessentially British lifestyle brand, Kingsman fits perfectly within Coty Luxury’s portfolio and nicely complements our strong luxury men’s fragrance business,” said Coty Luxury president Edgar Huber. “Through our combined strength in storytelling and Coty’s marketing and commercial expertise, we are uniquely positioned to translate the Kingsman universe into a success in fragrances.”

Vaughn produced, wrote and directed the three films in the series, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” in 2014, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” in 2017 and an upcoming film, a prequel starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and Djimon Hounsou, releasing on Feb. 14.

For years, Vaughn helped men dress like “Kingsman” through a partnership with Mr Porter, which is launching his latest collection this December, and with Coty intends to help men discover the scent of the fictional British private intelligence service. He also partnered with Glendronach Distillery on a Kingsman Edition 1991 Vintage whiskey.

“This partnership is a further evolution of the Kingsman brand; a collaboration that represents the same high quality and craftsmanship the Kingsman portfolio is known for,” said Vaughn. “Working with Coty’s expertise in fragrance, and with a truly exciting campaign to come, I look forward to the launch of the newest addition to the Kingsman collection.”

Related:

P&G, Coty and Chanel Fined for Import Agreements in French Territories

Coty Divests Younique Stake

Sophie Cookson on Style, the Kingsman Costumes and Jewelry