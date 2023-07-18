Country Singer Dylan Scott Tapped as Jockey Ambassador

Luke Bryan is willing to share — to a degree.

The country music superstar, who fronts the Jockey Outdoors collection, has welcomed Dylan Scott, another country artist, as the brand’s latest ambassador.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video, Scott visits Bryan in his tour bus and they’re both wearing identical long-sleeve white Henleys and casual brown pants. “It looks like you opened the door to my house, my closet and got in my wardrobe,” Bryan said. Scott responds that the collection looked “pretty good” on him and he was proud to be the newest — and youngest — partner of the Jockey Outdoors Collection family. But Bryan reminds him it was actually the Jockey Outdoors by Luke Bryan collection.

Scott, a popular singer and Academy of Country Music nominee for New Male Artist of the Year, is an avid outdoorsman and family man, similar to Bryan. He will be featured in ads that were shot in a farm outside of Nashville, Tennessee, for both the Outdoors and Made in America collections.

“We were drawn to Dylan because of his dedication to his family and community, passion for the outdoors, highly engaged fanbase and, of course, exceptional musical talent,” said Tom Hutchison, vice president of marketing for Jockey. “His values align nicely with ours, and it’s these common threads that make him a great ‘fit’ for our Jockey Outdoors and Jockey Made in America Collections.”

Dylan Scott will join Luke Bryan as a Jockey ambassador. Courtesy of Jockey

Scott, who has had three number-one singles at country radio, “My Girl,” “Nobody” and “New Truck,” said: “I’m absolutely beside myself to be partnering with such a legendary brand like Jockey. I’ve worn Jockey for so many years — not just because of the quality of their clothes, but the values they represent — family, community, traditions and service to others — things that are as equally important to me.

“I also have to admit, representing Luke Bryan’s clothing line is pretty cool, too,” he added. “I remember when I was 17 or 18 years old watching him perform, looking up to him, and now that we’re friends, to rep his Jockey Outdoors clothing line, it’s pretty cool. My favorite piece in the Jockey Made in America Collection is the Heritage T-shirt. It fits well, is comfortable and my wife likes it on me, so that’s a plus. I also think I pull it off better than Luke Bryan.”

Bryan has been an ambassador for Jockey since 2020 and worked with the brand to launch the Jockey Outdoors Collection last year.