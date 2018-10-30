Wrangler has tapped country star Jon Pardi to be the new face of its Wrangler Retro collection.

Pardi, a Capitol Records Nashville recording artist, is known for his ubiquitous jeans and cowboy hat but is also among the fresh faces on the country music scene. That juxtaposition between the classic and contemporary was what attracted Wrangler to the singer for its Retro collection, which features modern fits for today’s customer.

Pardi will appear in the brand’s national television, print, radio and online marketing campaign for Retro.

“I grew up watching legendary country musicians rock out in Wrangler and always admired their personal style just as much as their music,” said Pardi, who was raised on the West Coast. “What makes the Wrangler Retro collection special is that it honors the tradition of a classic brand, and also brings a new, contemporary style for everyone who loves the Western lifestyle, country music and the way a pair of Wrangler jeans look and feel.”

Pardi is the reigning New Artist of the Year of the Country Music Association and recently chatted three number-one hits from his “California Sunrise” album.

“Jon Pardi has the vintage style, charisma and undeniable musical talent to attract a new and wide audience to the brand,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president and general manager of Wrangler Western. “Plus, his genuine love of the Western lifestyle underscores all the reasons why he is the perfect fit for this collection, and Wrangler Retro is the perfect fit for him.”

The Wrangler Retro collection is sold at Western specialty stores and the Wrangler web site.