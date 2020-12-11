SEIZING INTIMACY: With his first film for Courrèges since taking up the artistic direction of the label, Nicolas Di Felice goes a step beyond the customary tease, showing the intimacy of people making out, including same-sex couples.

The campaign seeks to capture stolen moments and is meant as an invitation to take time to live, to connect with people and be together, according to press notes. Models — who are friends and couples in real life — are dressed in reedited house icons in muted colors, including slick white, brown and black outerwear, miniskirts and jeans paired with fitted, ribbed turtlenecks. The brand is launching the reedited styles ahead of Di Felice’s first collection, set to show in March.

The new film and clothing lays the groundwork for the Space Age label’s broader reboot, along with the refurbishment of its Rue François Premier flagship in Paris. Belgian architect Bernard Dubois directed the overhaul of the futuristic, all-white space, which is covered in carpet, with fabric on the walls and ceilings.

Founded in 1961 by André and Coqueline Courrèges, Courrèges is owned by Artémis, French billionaire François Pinault’s family holding company.

Artémis entered the capital of Courrèges in 2015 and acquired full ownership in September 2018, when it bought out Jacques Bungert and Frédéric Torloting, the former Young & Rubicam executives who had purchased Courrèges from its founders in 2011.