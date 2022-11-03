×
Courrèges Plants Third Paris Shop on Left Bank

It marks the Space Age brand's first boutique in the French capital's Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood.

The Courrèges store in Saint-Germain-des-Prés
The Courrèges store in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. Ludovic Balay/Courtesy of Courrèges

CROSSING THE RIVER: Courrèges is branching out to the Left Bank.

The Space Age brand recently opened its third store in Paris, crossing the Seine River for the first time to set up shop in the trendy Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. Located at 1 Place Michel Debré, a square known for its statue of a centaur by French sculptor César, the boutique is near the Hermès flagship and department store Le Bon Marché.

Courrèges again worked with Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who directed the overhaul of its historic flagship on Rue François 1er and designed another outpost in the Marais district, reflecting the brand’s revival in the last two years under artistic director Nicolas Di Felice and chief executive officer Adrien Da Maia.

The Courrèges store in Saint-Germain-des-Prés
The Courrèges store in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. Ludovic Balay/Courtesy of Courrèges

The latest Paris opening comes on the heels of a New York City boutique that bowed in September. The Left Bank store is spread over two levels, with an all-white ground floor connected by a spiral staircase to a more intimate space on the first floor, which includes a fitting room designed as a lounge with a circular seat.

“The idea with this new store is to reconnect with Courrèges’ historic clients of the Left Bank by choosing a particularly strategic location for the lives of the inhabitants of this emblematic neighborhood,” Da Maia said in a statement. “This new store will act as a medium for the brand’s influence and reinforce its long-term presence in Paris.”

The store carries evergreen designs in addition to the brand’s fall 2022 collection.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

