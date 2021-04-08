LA VIE DE CHÂTEAU: The Courtin-Clarins family, owners of the Groupe Clarins beauty company, is acquiring the Château Beauséjour, in the southwest region of France, from the Duffau-Lagarrosse family.

The Courtin-Clarins have paid 75 million euros for the site, which includes 6.4 hectares of vines with Saint-Émilion Premier Grand Cru Class B status.

Terms of the agreement include that Joséphine Duffau-Lagarrosse, a young farmer, stays at the property that had been in her family since 1847.

It also states that the property be maintained “in its entirety without dividing the plot, so as not to hinder the maintenance of the Saint-Émilion Premier Grand Cru Class status.”

Other stipulations include that the new owners support a sustainable agricultural project that respects biodiversity.

Biodiversity has always been part of the Courtin-Clarins family’s DNA. Group Clarins’ founder, Jacques Courtin-Clarins, was a pioneer in natural beauty products and practices beginning in the 1950s.

The company today has a big focus on nature and sustainability. For the past decade it has supported the Pur Projet to preserve biodiversity in numerous parts of the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and America, for instance. As a result of the Seeds of Beauty program, more than 420,000 nutritious trees have been planted with local populations.

Clarins also works closely with an ethnobotanist, who looks for rare plants in countries such as Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Guatemala.

