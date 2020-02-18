LOVE IN LONDON: Looking elegant and poised in the front row at the Erdem show, despite a throbbing toothache, Courtney Love talked about falling in love with London.

“I’m writing a record here – and it’s not about Los Angeles – which is new for me. And I like the weather a lot.”

She said she’s been tuning into the British sense of melancholy, and is intrigued in particular by the Old English word “dustsceawung,” which means to reflect on the past and to contemplate that all things will become dust.

She said the musicians she’s working with are “really sad, and writing in minor chords, and that appeals to my sadness.”

She added that one reason she has decamped from L.A. to London is that she finds hip hop “incomprehensible,” and it looks as if she’s set to stay for a while. “I’m writing song five, out of twelve,” she said.

Love wasn’t the only front-row talent at London Fashion Week. At the Roksanda show, Cate Blanchett joined London front-row regular Billie Porter, Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson, Sandy Powell and Zawe Ashton.

“I’m here because I’m friends with Roksanda. She’s a shining light,” said Blanchett, who opted for a pale blue suit and ivory blouse, a more minimal choice compared to the voluminous taffeta dress worn by Porter further down the front row.

“I’m not working on anything at the moment, my sons have exams,” added the actress, who ran backstage at the end of the show to congratulate her friend, politely apologizing for interrupting post-show interviews.