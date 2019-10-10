Courtney Tropp, aka @alwaysjudging, and Little High, Little Low are bringing back their sold-out T-shirt collaboration.

The influencer and 18-month-old Chicago-based vintage fashion brand first paired up this past New York Fashion Week on a line of T-shirts that sold out in less than 24 hours during the pre-sale. Now the two are extending the T-shirt line with a second, bigger launch, available today.

“We were trying to capitalize on this tie-dye trend that everybody was super into, but we wanted to do something in a way that felt authentic to both of our personal styles — something a bit more grungy, less Seventies-inspired and more Nineties-inspired,” said Rebecca Ravenna, founder and chief executive officer of Little High, Little Low. “We launched [the T-shirts] on both of our Instagram accounts as a pre-sale and by the next morning, every single one of them had sold out. We had no idea that they were going to be such a thing.”

Ravenna launched Little High, Little Low last year as a direct-to-consumer environmentally and socially conscious brand and concept boutique specializing in vintage music tees. She had followed Tropp, who counts 336,000 Instagram followers, since 2013, when Tropp first introduced her blog. Tropp hosted Ravenna’s first pop-up in Los Angeles and the two settled on a clothing collaboration shortly after.

“When we make something, we make it because we want it for ourselves and we want to share the wealth with everyone,” said Tropp of the line. The T-shirts are available on LHLL’s web site. Priced at $98, they are produced in Los Angeles and made in small batches.

“We do our best to keep our carbon footprint down,” said Ravenna.

“There are four people behind each T-shirt, making it happen,” added Tropp. “If you don’t think four people are worth $98, all the time they’re putting into it, it’s crazy.”

