ROUND-THE-CLOCK BRIDE: For those brides who want to feel super elegant and special not only during their big day but also before and after, luxury bridal couture house Mira Zwillinger has created a limited-edition capsule collection.

Named Zwillinger’s, the collection includes 24 looks to complement the wedding gowns offered by the company and is available exclusively at the Mira Zwillinger online store.

In order to guarantee the level of exclusivity the Israeli brand is known for, each look will be available in very limited quantities.

Designed for women’s needs during the different occasions surrounding their wedding day, the collection, focused on a neutral color palette, spans from lace cocktail dresses and tailored trousers and shorts paired with richly decorated tulle tops to embroidered mini rompers.

Retailing from $1,500, the Zwillinger’s collection, which will be expanded during the year with new product drops, is handcrafted in the same Tel Aviv atelier where Mira Zwillinger manufactures its luxurious wedding gowns.

Sold through a network of luxury retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Moda Operandi, Mira Zwillinger bridal couture creations, which are designed by mother-and-daughter duo Mira and Lihi Zwillinger are favorites among international celebrities who tied the knot in the Israeli brand’s designs. The list includes “Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington, Naomi Scott and Leona Lewis.