Couture week might be over, but the viral moments are still reigning on Instagram.
While Celine Dion and her high-fashion wardrobe stole the show, many celebrities had their fair share of memorable moments at the fall 2019 couture week, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Kiernan Shipka, among others. Take Christina Aguilera, who turned up at the Viktor & Rolf show in one of the viral meme-inspired dresses from the designers’ previous couture show — an oversize tulle dress that read “F–k this I’m going to Paris.”
Others took to their Instagram accounts to document moments from the shows themselves, including the library backdrop at Chanel’s couture show — the first solo couture show for new designer Virginie Viard — and the finale at Valentino, where designer Pierpaolo Piccioli took his bow with his entire atelier staff, each taking a moment to hug and kiss founder Valentino Garavani sitting in the front row.
Read on to see more social media moments from fall 2019 couture week.
Of course, the Valentino collection yesterday was incredible. But the show I watched across the runway was equally moving: Mr. Valentino—the man, the legend, “Vava” himself—observing his namesake label’s newest couture collection in sheer bliss. After the finale, the entire couture house came out to pay respects to the Emperor, each one kissing him on the cheek, which was unexpectedly emotional for everyone. (That’s @gwynethpaltrow wiping away her tears.) At its best, a fashion show can be better than theater. And for that, we say bravissimo!
Anna & Miranda. Before the show. “However, that blue represents millions of dollars and countless jobs and it’s sort of comical how you think that you’ve made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry when, in fact, you’re wearing the sweater that was selected for you by the people in this room from a pile of stuff.” Miranda Priestly, “The Devil wears Prada” @miranda.bps #annawintour Haute Couture F/W 2020 @maisonvalentino
Yesterday arriving at #ValentinoHauteCouture #FallWinter1920 show with @edward_enninful @derekblasberg 💗 Was another stunning, powerful show for @maisonvalentino 🙏🏾 @pppiccioli the moments you are able to create are absolutely beautiful, magnificent and original 💗 I am forever in awe of you and your vision!!!
Another epic trip to Paris in the books….Thank you to our home away from home, @hotellutetia, for taking such incredible care of us for the second year in a row. We were fortunate enough to get a sneak peak last year *right before they officially opened and it remains one of my favorite hotel experiences to date. #hotellutetia #pariscoutureweek
we celebrate these women and men who make dreams come true thanks to their gifted hands, their passion, their love for this wonderful job. And we thank Pierpaolo the man with a couture mind, who makes both happy, the privileged couture customers and the rest of the world who can dream . @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli celebriamo queste donne e uomini che realizzano i sogni grazie alle loro mani dotate, alla loro passione, al loro amore per questo meraviglioso lavoro. E ringraziamo Pierpaolo l'uomo con una mente couture, chi rende entrambi felici, i clienti privilegiati della couture e il resto del mondo che può sognare. @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli
Just barely managed to photobomb the great @pppiccioli and legend @realmrvalentino here… Thank you both for inviting me to my first couture show in 🇫🇷👨🏻🎨. Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film…🤷🏻♂️ #valentino #couture 📸: @maxmontingelli
