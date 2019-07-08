Couture week might be over, but the viral moments are still reigning on Instagram.

While Celine Dion and her high-fashion wardrobe stole the show, many celebrities had their fair share of memorable moments at the fall 2019 couture week, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Kiernan Shipka, among others. Take Christina Aguilera, who turned up at the Viktor & Rolf show in one of the viral meme-inspired dresses from the designers’ previous couture show — an oversize tulle dress that read “F–k this I’m going to Paris.”

Others took to their Instagram accounts to document moments from the shows themselves, including the library backdrop at Chanel’s couture show — the first solo couture show for new designer Virginie Viard — and the finale at Valentino, where designer Pierpaolo Piccioli took his bow with his entire atelier staff, each taking a moment to hug and kiss founder Valentino Garavani sitting in the front row.

Read on to see more social media moments from fall 2019 couture week.

Read more on fall 2019 couture here:

Lauren Hutton Walked Valentino Couture, Gwyneth Paltrow Cried

Celine Dion Bewitches Guests at Miu Miu Couture Show

Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Kiernan Shipka Enjoy Roman Views at Fendi

WATCH: Inside Karl Lagerfeld’s Memorial in Paris