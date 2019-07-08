Miss Fame and Christina Aguilera

Miss Fame and Christina Aguilera

Stephane Feugere for WWD

Couture week might be over, but the viral moments are still reigning on Instagram.

While Celine Dion and her high-fashion wardrobe stole the show, many celebrities had their fair share of memorable moments at the fall 2019 couture week, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Kiernan Shipka, among others. Take Christina Aguilera, who turned up at the Viktor & Rolf show in one of the viral meme-inspired dresses from the designers’ previous couture show — an oversize tulle dress that read “F–k this I’m going to Paris.”

Others took to their Instagram accounts to document moments from the shows themselves, including the library backdrop at Chanel’s couture show — the first solo couture show for new designer Virginie Viard — and the finale at Valentino, where designer Pierpaolo Piccioli took his bow with his entire atelier staff, each taking a moment to hug and kiss founder Valentino Garavani sitting in the front row.

View this post on Instagram

When a moment is forever… thank you #vanessafriedman

A post shared by Privategg (@giancarlogiammetti) on

Read on to see more social media moments from fall 2019 couture week.

View this post on Instagram

When in Rome

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

View this post on Instagram

Special women at the show @celinedion @naomi #christinescottthomas

A post shared by Privategg (@giancarlogiammetti) on

View this post on Instagram

Série de couloir 💋 @dior #diorcouture

A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

CHANEL @chanelofficial

A post shared by Giovanna Engelbert (@bat_gio) on

View this post on Instagram

Girls Night #MiuMiu ♥️🇫🇷💋

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

View this post on Instagram

couture closing at its finest

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

