The trade show changes keep on coming. As expected, the Couture jewelry trade show has been postponed, and will now take place from Aug. 24 to 26 at the Wynn Las Vegas. The show was planned for June 3 to 7, but “by pushing the show date back by nearly three months, the Couture community will have the opportunity to gather in person with a greater sense of comfort and peace of mind,” read a release issued by the event’s organizer, Emerald.

The announcement follows a similar one issued last week regarding the JCK jewelry show, which has been pushed from early June to Aug. 27 to 30. The shows typically overlap in dates and both were canceled last year due to the coronavirus — though JCK sprung for a virtual format.

Another accessories tent pole trade show, Vision Expo East, revealed last week it is switching locations from New York to Florida, where there are fewer social distancing guidelines and restrictions on mass gatherings. That show is planned for early June.

Couture is the U.S.’ preeminent sales ground for fine and high jewelry commerce, attracting some of the world’s most famous designers, stores and celebrity stylists. Now it remains to be seen if vaccination rates can pick up a certain pace under President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan, which aims to restore a sense of normalcy by this fall. Couture and JCK’s new dates occur in the optimistic end of that timeframe.

Organizers say the show will be staged at a new venue within the Wynn that allows for indoor and outdoor showcases for greater airflow and peace-of-mind for attendees. Couture’s old location within the Wynn will now host its sister event, the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry and Watch Show, allowing visitors to attend both shows under one roof without exposure to multiple venues.

Couture show director and executive vice president for Emerald, Gannon Brousseau, said of the change in schedule: “We are delighted that we were able to secure August dates…Unique to Las Vegas properties, the Wynn provides us with the opportunity to utilize ample indoor and outdoor event spaces.…We continue to be committed to ensuring the health and safety of each member of this incredible community, as well as our internal team, and we will be working closely with our partners at the Wynn in the coming months to ensure that we are implementing the highest safety protocols and measures recommended by health officials and government agencies; we will remain transparent and available to address any questions or concerns our community may have.”