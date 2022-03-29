CoverGirl Taps Kelsea Ballerini as Latest Ambassador

Kelsea Ballerini is CoverGirl’s newest face.

On Tuesday, the cosmetics company, which was acquired by Coty Inc. from P&G Beauty in 2016, revealed that it had tapped the renowned country singer as one of its latest ambassadors. Ballerini is one of the biggest stars in the country music world, with her hits like “Peter Pan” and “Homecoming Queen?”

“I’ve been a fan of CoverGirl for as long as I can remember. I’ve always had an iconic tube of CoverGirl mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a CoverGirl,” Ballerini said in a statement. “Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I’ve always said if I wasn’t doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist.

“I’m excited and honored to partner with CoverGirl, and I can’t wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand,” she continued.

Ballerini made history as the only female country artist to log three consecutive number-one singles from a debut album.

Kelsea Ballerini for CoverGirl. Courtesy of CoverGirl

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini into the CoverGirl family. She is a lover of beauty, constantly experimenting with fun makeup looks as part of her creativity,” Stefano Curti, chief brands officer of consumer beauty at Coty, said. “Kelsea expresses her true self on and off the stage and lends her voice to causes that are important to her, like using cruelty-free beauty products, a value we at CoverGirl hold close as a Leaping Bunny certified brand.”

He continued, “We’re so excited to have Kelsea join an iconic lineup of CoverGirls who share the same passion for accessibility, inclusivity and individuality.”

Ballerini will be the face of a CoverGirl collection, yet to be announced, to arrive this spring, and will be joining the company in a multiyear partnership.

