COVID-19 Closures: Chanel, Kering and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will all close at least some U.S. retail outposts today or Wednesday.

Late on Monday, a Chanel spokesperson confirmed a two-week closure of all U.S. stores; she did not say if the displaced workers will be paid.

Kering is closing at least some of its brands’ stores in California and New York, according to a source with knowledge of the group. Those brands include, among others, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen.

LVMH, too, is shuttering some stores, though the extent of those closures could not be confirmed. Brands within the LVMH stable include, among others, Dior, Givenchy, Loewe and Marc Jacobs.