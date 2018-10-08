COLOR YOUR SWEAT: C.P. Company is celebrating its heritage with a bespoke project launching on Nov. 1.

The Italian sportswear brand will pay homage to its history rooted in the garment dyeing technique of utilitarian, functional sportswear, which it pioneered in the early Seventies.

Named “Bespoke Colour,” the project will allow users to customize the signature heavy fleece goggle hoodie with any available Pantone color through a dedicated platform on the brand’s web site. Upon choosing their favorite shade, customers will receive a fabric sample before the item goes into actual production and is delivered within two weeks. Retailing at 260 euros, the hooded sweatshirt will come accompanied by a color-coded tag and customized goggle lenses.

C.P. Company’s customers can already register online at the brand’s web site to gain access to the service, which will be initially available in a limited number.

The company said this marks just a teaser of a broader bespoke project, which will target a larger selection of products starting early next year at the same time when the brand is expected to open its first Milan flagship.

Founded in Bologna, Italy, in 1971 by Massimo Osti, C.P. Company pioneered the garment-dyeing technique on a vast range of fabrics and materials including nylon in the Seventies. The first goggle jacket — with driving glasses built into its hood — was introduced in 1988 and then reworked in several styles, until today.

Hong Kong-based Tristate Holdings Ltd. acquired C.P. Company in 2015 from former owner FGF Industry SpA for an undisclosed sum.