MUSEUM QUALITY: One-of-a-kind art is where CPxArt has gained a following for its version of high-end streetwear.

The line, started by German designers Donaldson Sackey and Sainey Sidibeh, is based in Paris, where the streetwear scene best reflects the brand’s ethos, Sackey said.

The two-and-a-half-year-old unisex line is still small, sold in roughly 15 boutiques in addition to the company’s web store.

Sackey and Sidibeh have in the past designed a collection for Wu Wear, which recently relaunched, and the two continue to do design work for the Wu-Tang Clan-affiliated brand. CPxArt also has an upcoming collaboration with Alpha Industries in Europe that will initially include jackets.

“We are fans of Eighties punk and we’re going into the design trying to bring back the punk vibe,” Sackey said of the work for Alpha Industries.

The custom approach to each piece is what CPxArt hopes will continue to set it apart from the raft of other streetwear brands looking to ride the segment’s continued rising tide. The brand’s bomber jackets are painted by hand and T-shirts bear what Sackey called “deep messages to bring people into reflection and to think about life.”

There have also been more recent collaborations with rapper JP The Wavy and actress Nina Endo, who sported custom pieces from the brand while on TV in Japan. Work with the two influencers reflects what Sackey said is a desire by the business to focus on the potential growth opportunities in Asia for CPxArt.

“We are big fans of streetwear in Asia and the designers coming from there,” Sackey said. “I personally think Asia’s a very big market and the people there are very open to new things like streetwear.”

September will see the rollout of the company’s next collection, which Sackey said will be supported with pop-ups potentially in markets such as Berlin, Paris and London, marking the first time the brand has done pop-ups outside of the designers’ home country of Germany.