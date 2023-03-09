Craig Green Accepts Honor for Services to Fashion From Princess Anne

LONDON — On Wednesday, Craig Green traveled to Windsor Castle to collect a Member of the Order of the British Empire honor, or MBE, for his services to fashion from Princess Anne.

Green was among more than 1,000 members of the British public to receive an official accolade from Queen Elizabeth II in what was to become the monarch’s final annual Birthday Honors list, released ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

Other fashion names on the Jubilee list include Stella McCartney and Grace Wales Bonner, who were awarded OBEs and MBEs respectively for services to fashion. OBE stands for Order of the British Empire.

For the investiture ceremony, Green wore a simple and sleek white shirt and black tie with a black jacket on top instead of a blazer.

In January, King Charles recognized a host of British beauty and fashion figures in his first New Year Honors list as monarch.

Stella McCartney, designer, from London, is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Feb. 7. The honor recognizes services to fashion and sustainability. PA

Designer Mary Quant, Johnnie Boden, podiatrist Margaret Dabbs and Sam McKnight, Princess Diana’s hairstylist from 1990 to 1997, will receive honorary titles for their services to the fashion and hair industry.

Quant received an Order of the Companion of Honour, or CH, for her outstanding achievement in British fashion. The award is limited to just 65 people at any one time.

Quant will join fellow designer Paul Smith, who was named a Companion of Honour in 2020 by Queen Elizabeth II.

McKnight was given an OBE for his services to the fashion and beauty industry. He is known for giving Princess Diana the short, slicked-back hairstyle she sported shortly before the royal couple separated in 1992.

King Charles’ choice to honor his late ex-wife’s hairstylist gives a clue to how he wants to lead, with compassion and sensitivity.

Catalogue and online clothing entrepreneur Boden was awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, for his services to the fashion and retail sector.