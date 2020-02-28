SNEAKING IN: Craig Green celebrated his collaboration with Adidas Originals – and the drop of a series of exclusive sneaker designs for Dover Street Market doors and the Comme des Garçons Trading Museum – with a cocktail and installation at the Paris store Thursday evening.

Visitors entering the courtyard space encountered wheel-like suspended sculptures the designer created from plastic piping in vivid shades to match the six sneaker designs.

“The installations are inspired by the iconic Adidas Trefoil, as I’ve always loved the branding elements of Adidas,” Green explained. “I think there is a kind of emotional connection from growing up with a brand like Adidas, especially when considering the huge significance they have across many different areas of culture, including music.”

He continued, “The thought processes and approach behind the footwear collection, of molding objects, was also used to create [the] suspended sculptures made from shaping pipes into hanging mobiles.”

Inside the store, a set of sculptures that feature in the campaign for the sneakers, made by taking apart the shoes themselves, was displayed inside a glass case.

“We deconstructed each shoe and reassembled them into exploded 3D versions of anatomical frog drawings, […aiming] to celebrate the forms and techniques used in their construction,” said Green.

The limited-edition sneakers are available from Feb. 28 at Dover Street Market doors – they pre-launched in Paris at the event Thursday evening. The capsule is the second drop in the designer’s collaboration with the sporting goods giant. A wider Craig Green x Adidas Originals line launched in January, with further designs to be introduced in May.