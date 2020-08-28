LONDON — British men’s wear designer Craig Green has scored a collaboration deal with Champion.

Based on athletic uniforms supplied to American colleges in the second half of the 20th century, and the latest technical innovations from the activewear brand, Green designed nine styles and presented them in his classic mechanical structures, shot by Green’s long-term collaborator Amy Gwatkin.

“Champion has such an incredible history and archive of collegiate uniforms,” Green said. “For me, the collegiate graphics relate to being part of a team and belonging to something, and I like how these pieces were originally created for this function. We explored classic Champion construction details and how elements intended for a purely technical purpose can form the design aesthetic.”

The collaboration will be first launched in Champion’s Soho store in London on Sept. 3.