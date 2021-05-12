RARE COLLECTABLES: For the brand’s spring 2021 collection, men’s wear designer Craig Green Thursday is releasing 30 sets of books and a limited number of printed Tyvek sheet posters, featuring images from the designer’s collaboration with Jack Davison, to the public for free at Dover Street Market London.

The one-off release comprises a set of four risograph printed and saddle-stitched self-cover books. They are placed between a set of two hole-punched panels board, which has become a signature for the brand’s show invitations and garment details, and wrapped in a printed Tyvek sheet, coming in six colorways at random, and two red rubber bands.

Those who visit the Craig Green space in between Bottega Veneta and Noir Kei Ninomiya on the second floor of the store will be able to collect a free copy from midday.

