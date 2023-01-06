×
Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

The French sportswear brand had not put on a runway show since September 2021.

Louise Trotter
Louise Trotter Courtesy Photo

PARIS — Louis Trotter is leaving her position as creative director of Lacoste after a four-year tenure.

Trotter had been in charge of the fashion show and general collections and the company noted her contribution to its shift initiated towards women’s wear, lauding the “real consistency” she brought to its overall offering.

She had joined the company in 2018, showing her first collection in February 2019 during Paris Fashion Week.

“I feel the most honored to have served the legacy of Rene Lacoste, whose sporting values I will carry with me. I am very happy to have joined this unique brand that perfectly combines heritage and avant-gardism,” Trotter said in a statement announcing her departure, adding her hope that her creative team would “continue to flourish.”

Lacoste president Thierry Guibert thanked Trotter for “her creativity and commitment and for her contribution to the brand’s legacy.”

At the opening of the brand’s Champs-Elysées flagship store, the executive had pointed out Trotter’s contribution to Lacoste’s enduring sports casual identity, which saw the brand weather the pandemic better than most.

Trotter’s future plans could not be immediately learned.

Her latest designs were showcased during an intimate presentation in Paris. They will be sold as part of the spring 2023 offering.

Trotter’s departure arrives at a moment where Lacoste is rethinking its creative approach, stating that it would take the shape of “a collaborative studio model focused on a collective vision.”

The brand will also be celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023.

Recently, the French brand also announced in December that it had signed a 15-year worldwide licensing agreement with Interparfums SA and the launch of a new perfume line in 2024, after wrapping up its existing relationship with Coty. 

