Today, Creatively’s inaugural class of 2020 is being unveiled. Creatively is partnering with nine U.S. creative and fashion schools to spotlight some of the best and most creative graduates and ultimately help them network and find jobs.

This year’s class is entering the workforce in the worst job market since the Great Depression, and Creatively believes that fostering new creative talent is more important than ever.

Launched in beta in May, Creatively is a job platform built for creatives by creatives. The platform provides an active place for creatives of many specialties — advertising, fashion, photography, film and video production, animation, architecture and other areas — to connect, share, credit and showcase their portfolio of work.

Creatively was cofounded by Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet and chief product officer Joe Indriolo and is led by chief executive officer Greg Gittrich.

Creatively worked with nine art, design and fashion schools — Pratt, Parsons School of Design, Fashion Institute of Technology, Yale Architecture, New York University, University of Cincinnati, The City College of New York, Academy of Art University and Bronx Community College to identify 46 standout creatives at their respective schools. Afterward, the Creatively team worked with graduates to publish and share their portfolios to showcase their work to brands on the platform, including Alice + Olivia, Vince, Saks Fifth Avenue, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Media, PopSugar, BFA, Beautycounter, Trip Advisor, Scout Productions and Robert Courtier Inc., among others.

Among the 46 honorees are Vanessa Maceo, Bronx Community College; Lauren Ng, FIT; Cornelia Borgerhoff, Pratt Institute; Yulanda Yo-Rong Shiegh, NYU Tisch School of the Arts; Taylor Becker, The City College of New York; Matthew Liu, Yale School of Architecture; Millijana Delic, Academy of Art University; Karla Batres and Bradley Gilvin, University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (who produce their work together) and Jeff Karly Drouillard, Parsons.

