Creatively, a professional network for creatives of all disciplines, will start Creatively Classes, a seven-day educational festival designed to give rising creatives the skills, advice and inspiration they need to succeed.

The free classes will be taught via live video. Among the participants are Zac Posen teaching draping; hairstylist Danielle Priano teaching styling; fashion director Rajni Jacques instructing creative direction; dancer and choreographer Galen Hooks instructing dance and movement; illustrator and artist Amber Vittoria teaching self-portrait, and creative director Kameron Mack instructing video storytelling.

Classes will begin the week of Oct. 19 and continue through the following week. Registration for the educational series opens today and all the classes are free to creatives who register on Creatively’s app or web site, creatively.life. Greg Gittrich, formerly chief commercial officer of SoulCycle Inc. and former publisher of Mashable, is chief executive officer of Creatively.

Stacey Bendet, who co-founded Creatively, and is ceo of Alice + Olivia, said, “Creatively Classes will give young creatives the skills, advice and inspiration they need to succeed in this challenging world at a time when so many people are looking for work.

“Creatively’s mission is to help creatives connect and find jobs – full-time, part-time, and freelance. And with this series of free classes, all taught via live video by some of the best creatives in the world, we’re excited to provide unique, valuable mentorship opportunities and support our community,” she added.

