Crocs is continuing its streak of major collaborations with its latest partnership with Benefit Cosmetics.

The brands are collaborating on two Crocs styles — the Classic Clog and Classic Sandal — that blends the footwear brand’s emphasis on comfort and practicality with Benefit’s fun and lighthearted ethos. The two styles take inspiration from ‘90’s nostalgia and the jelly shoe trend. Both styles are created in Benefit’s signature pink hue and feature a glitter design. The shoes also come with Crocs’ charms, called Jibbitz, that feature Benefit’s motto (“Laughter is the best cosmetic”), a Benefit mirror compact and pink gems.

“We’re two brands that believe in self-expression and having fun,” said Heidi Cooley, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Crocs. “Together, we’re tapping into the excitement and energy of the unexpected while taking our footwear and molding it into something memorable for our fans.”

The collaboration came after a successful social media giveaway the brands partnered on last year. According to Jennifer Whipple, the vice president of U.S. marketing at Benefit Cosmetics, Benefit gained 14,000 Instagram followers and received two times the likes and four times the comments on the Crocs’ giveaway post in comparison to other giveaways Benefit has done. She also stated that Crocs gained 10,000 Instagram followers from the giveaway.

“Benefit’s motto since 1976 has been, ‘laughter is the best cosmetic,’” Whipple said. “Just like Benefit, Crocs is a brand that prioritizes fun, individuality and self-expression. We both want to make our communities smile with everything we do and this collection is intended to do exactly that.”

The Benefit x Crocs collaboration is the latest in a lengthy list of partnerships the footwear brand has worked on in the last few years. Crocs has teamed with several celebrities over the last year, including with Diplo, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Bad Bunny. This June, the brand embarked on its second high-fashion collaboration with Balenciaga, creating a high-heeled Classic Clog style that debuted at the design house’s spring 2022 runway show.

“Collaborations are an important component of our brand strategy because they enable us to capitalize on the tension that surrounds our brand,” Cooley said. “We’re imaginative and innovative as a brand and look to collaborations to drive excitement and awareness. Plus, they enable us to engage new consumers that had never previously considered Crocs in the past.”

The Benefit x Crocs collaboration will be available for purchase on July 13 starting at noon EST on Crocs’ website. The Classic Clog retails for $69.99 and the Classic Sandal retails for $49.99.

